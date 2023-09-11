Emile Leo Faciane III, known affectionately as Leo, touched the lives of many during his remarkable journey through life. Born on April 4, 1943, in New Orleans, LA, he took his place in heaven on September 5, 2023, at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy of accomplishment, love, and inspiration.

Family and friends will gather from 10:30 to 11:30 am Wednesday, September 13, in the Chapel at Robertson Mueller Harper where a Celebration of His Life will begin at 11:30 a.m. Military Honors will be given at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Leo’s early years were marked by a thirst for knowledge and a commitment to excellence. He graduated from Bryan Adams High School in Dallas in 1960, setting the stage for a lifelong pursuit of academic and professional achievement. Leo’s passion for industrial engineering led him to Texas A&M University, where he was a member of the Corp of Cadets, and subsequently to Arlington State College, now the University of Texas at Arlington, where he proudly earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering in June 1965. His commitment to the field was underscored by the attainment of his Professional Engineering (PE) certification upon graduation.

In addition to his academic pursuits, Leo embraced adventure and learning, obtaining his commercial pilot’s license, which allowed him to soar through the skies and fulfill his passion for aviation. It was during this time that he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Kregel, embarking on a 58-year journey filled with love and shared dreams.

Leo’s dedication to service and leadership extended to his tenure as a commissioned officer in the US Army from August 1965 to August 1967. His military service included roles as an Executive Officer in Fort Knox, KY, a Reconnaissance Tank Platoon Leader, and a Battalion Staff Officer in Korea, where he displayed unwavering bravery and commitment.

Following his service to his country, in May 1971, Leo graduated from the University of Dallas with a Masters of Business Administration degree, further enriching his knowledge and expertise. He enjoyed a distinguished 40 +year career with Texas Industries, rising from the position of staff engineer to retirement as a Corporate Officer and Vice President of Environmental and Engineering, where his contributions were honored with numerous awards and citations. Leo’s leadership and commitment to education was further exhibited in his role as an Associate Professor in the Business School at the University of Texas at Arlington where he taught business statistics and other graduate level courses to future business leaders.

Beyond his professional life, Leo had a deep passion for aviation, classic cars, and photography. Leo assembled a world-renowned aviation photograph collection containing several 1 of 1 photographs, some of which were previously donated to the Smithsonian Institution – Nation Museum of American History in Washington D.C. The remainder of his collection, captured with remarkable skill, will be donated to a museum in his memory. Leo’s love for adventure also extended to his ownership aircraft and his cherished collection of Corvettes. Following his retirement, Leo and Sandy traveled the world together, with every destination, in true Leo fashion, being captured in photographs.

Leo was a devoted family man, preceded in death by his father, Emile Leo Faciane, Jr., his mother, Elvira Traub Faciane, and his sister, Denise Ann Faciane. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Kregel Faciane, his two sons Kevin and Scott, their wives Susan and Laurel, and his adored grandchildren, Kristin (Faciane) McDougal and husband Tate McDougal, Courtney Faciane, and Grace Faciane. He was also blessed with two great-grandsons, Brooks McDougal and Walker McDougal. In his final years, Leo found unwavering companionship in Stanley, his loyal black Labrador retriever.

In remembrance of Leo’s boundless compassion and commitment to his community, the family kindly requests that donations be made in his name to CASA of Denton County at casadenton.org. This gesture reflects Leo’s enduring legacy of service and compassion.

Emile Leo Faciane, III, will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of dedication, passion, and love will forever reside in the hearts of his family, friends, and colleagues. Leo’s memory will continue to inspire generations to come, reminding us all of the profound impact one person can make in the lives of others.