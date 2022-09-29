Marty B’s Event Center approved

Last week, the Bartonville Town Council approved a Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan for Marty B’s Event Center.

Marty Bryan, owner of the Marty B’s restaurant and Coffee Company in Bartonville, said he’s excited “to add value to the community” with the new event center, which will host weddings, galas, banquets, conferences and any other special events.

“I think it’s going to be a really great addition to the community,” Bryan said.

The event center will be just under 10,000 square feet with a capacity just under 300 people. Bryan hopes construction will begin in early 2023 and be completed by the end of the year. An in-house team will handle booking and staffing events. Bryan said he has “no intentions of having outdoor music” at the event center, and landscaping will be intentional to reduce noise escaping the property. The building will be designed similarly to the restaurant and coffee shop and will be located on the other side of I.T. Neely from the restaurant.

“That land sat there for four years with a ‘For Sale’ sign, and I guess nobody wanted it except for me,” Bryan said. “I wanted to take it and make it look amazing, have it fit right in to the rural and modern ranch feel of Bartonville, and to beautify the land and make it look really nice.

“Of all the things I could build there, an event center would probably have the least impact on the community and traffic.”