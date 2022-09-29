Thursday, September 29, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Marty B’s Event Center approved

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Digital renderings of the future Marty B's Event Center, courtesy of Marty Bryan

Last week, the Bartonville Town Council approved a Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan for Marty B’s Event Center.

Marty Bryan, owner of the Marty B’s restaurant and Coffee Company in Bartonville, said he’s excited “to add value to the community” with the new event center, which will host weddings, galas, banquets, conferences and any other special events.

“I think it’s going to be a really great addition to the community,” Bryan said.

The event center will be just under 10,000 square feet with a capacity just under 300 people. Bryan hopes construction will begin in early 2023 and be completed by the end of the year. An in-house team will handle booking and staffing events. Bryan said he has “no intentions of having outdoor music” at the event center, and landscaping will be intentional to reduce noise escaping the property. The building will be designed similarly to the restaurant and coffee shop and will be located on the other side of I.T. Neely from the restaurant.

“That land sat there for four years with a ‘For Sale’ sign, and I guess nobody wanted it except for me,” Bryan said. “I wanted to take it and make it look amazing, have it fit right in to the rural and modern ranch feel of Bartonville, and to beautify the land and make it look really nice.

“Of all the things I could build there, an event center would probably have the least impact on the community and traffic.”

Previous articleFlower Mound, chamber to host second annual Shop Local Week
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.