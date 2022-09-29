Flower Mound, chamber to host second annual Shop Local Week

The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that it, along with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, will host the second annual Shop Local Week later this fall.

During the first Shop Local Week last year, local businesses offered special discounts and deals to encourage residents and visitors to shop, dine and play in Flower Mound. The initiative is aimed at stimulating the economy and promoting the importance of supporting local businesses.

“We’re ready to make an even bigger splash this year!” the town said in a news release.

The second Shop Local Week is scheduled for Nov. 1-7, 2022. Local business owners who would like to participate can register here. You don’t have to be a chamber member, and registration is free. As Shop Local Week approaches, you can find all the deals being offered at www.shopdineplaylocal.biz.