Thursday, September 29, 2022
Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 30, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing a boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes of FM 407, forcing police to close the road for a while until the boat could be removed.

On Aug. 2, an attorney reported that he was being threatened and harassed by the spouse of a woman who hired him to represent her in a divorce case. The victim provided examples of sexually explicit and threatening materials the suspect sent in multiple emails. A protective order and warrant for the suspect’s arrest have been issued by a judge, but no arrest has been made yet.

On Aug. 6, a 15-year-old girl reported that someone hacked her Snapchat and sent her messages telling her to send nude photos, or the ones she had previously sent via the app would be posted publicly. The suspect also sent her a sexually explicit photo of male genitalia and her own nudes, to prove they had them. Search warrants have been issued to Snapchat to try to identify the suspect(s).

On Aug. 17, a resident in the 2800 block of Butterfield Stage Road reported that three guns had been stolen from his home. He said he knew who took them, but didn’t want to give police the suspect’s name because he didn’t want to prosecute, he just wanted police to know they were no longer in his possession. Four days later, the man’s neighbor reported that she was receiving texts from several unknown numbers that contained vague threats. Police said it appears the suspect is the same and the cases seem to be related. After his neighbor filed a harassment report, the man who reported the gun thefts agreed to prosecute and provided the suspect’s name (his ex-girlfriend) to police. Both cases remain active.

