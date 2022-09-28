Wednesday, September 28, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Lawsuit dismissed over recall election of Denton council member

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
2
Alison Maguire

A Denton County judge this week dismissed a lawsuit over a petition to recall a Denton City Council member.

Last year, Denton City Council approved a new council district map that moved the conservative-leaning Robson Ranch into Alison Maguire’s District 4; Maguire voted for the map even though she knew it wasn’t in her political self-interest to do so. In May, former councilman Don Duff, a Robson Ranch resident, submitted a petition with 745 signatures to recall Maguire because of her politics and a meme she posted online that was misinterpreted.

A screenshot of the meme Maguire posted

The meme was in response to an editorial by Chris Watts that was critical of DCTA’s bus ridership. Maguire used a popular meme to try to blame Watts for hindering DCTA’s bus ridership, but the meme format offended Watts and lots of residents who aren’t familiar with the meme, as they criticized the violence and perceived racial aspect depicted in the meme. Maguire deleted the post and apologized, but that meme, along with her not-so-conservative political leanings, prompted Duff to lead the recall effort.

Click here for more details about the recall petition.

Since May, Maguire filed a lawsuit challenging the petition, essentially arguing that Robson Ranch wasn’t in her district when she was elected, so Robson Ranch residents shouldn’t be able to remove her. Judge Jim Johnson ruled against her on Tuesday, but that isn’t the end of it.

“They’ll appeal it, but I don’t see that gaining any traction,” Duff said. “(Maguire’s lawyer) has nothing, really.”

The recall election has been scheduled for the November general election. If Maguire is removed, the seat would remain vacant until her term expires in May 2023.

Duff said he holds nothing against Maguire personally.

“She seems to be a very nice young lady,” he said. “I hope she learns something from this.”

Previous articleDRIPBaR celebrates grand opening in Flower Mound
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.