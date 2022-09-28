DRIPBaR celebrates grand opening in Flower Mound

The DRIPBaR recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Flower Mound location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The DRIPBaR offers one of the largest selections of IV infusions available today to a new location at 6230 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300. Offering a range of lifestyle and health support drip, the DRIPBar aims to help improve the health of local residents, according to a company news release.

“There are options available to improve any type of lifestyle,” the business said in a statement. “IV therapy provides positive nourishment for conditions such as the common cold, headaches, cancer, chronic illness and can even help slow the signs of aging.”

