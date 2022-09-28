Japanese ramen restaurant coming to Flower Mound

A new Japanese ramen spot is coming soon to Lakeside DFW in south Flower Mound.

Ramen Akira will be located at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 120, next to The Tavern at Lakeside. With more than 20 years of experience, Chef Akira Imamura creates traditional Japanese ramen with a slight Italian twist at Ramen Akira, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. This will be Ramen Akira’s second location in North Texas.

Ramen Akira Lakeside is expected to open late 2022.

