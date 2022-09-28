Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Aug. 3 at 3:13 p.m., police responded to the 3300 block of Camden Drive to reports of a man throwing things at cars and banging on neighbors’ doors. The 49-year-old man was exhibiting signs of mania, according to police. He had been riding his bike all over town and denying water, despite temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, and police deemed him a danger to himself. Police detained him, but he immediately resisted them, spitting on two of them, and damaged a police vehicle door when he kicked it. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

On Aug. 5 at 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a car crash in the 900 block of Lakeside Parkway and placed a Benbrook woman under arrest on suspicion of DWI (Third). While being placed into the back of a squad car, she kicked the arresting officer and spat in their face, which racked up more charges.

On Aug. 5 at 7:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a man displaying a gun during a road rage incident with a group of motorcyclists near Verf’s restaurant. Police pulled over a 40-year-old man in the 1900 block of Morriss Road and arrested him on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

On Aug. 12 at 4:24 p.m., officers responded to reports of an intoxicated person in the 5800 block of Long Prairie Road. A caller told police the woman was staggering from a restaurant to her vehicle. Bystanders tried to stop her from getting into her vehicle, but she pushed them away, got into the driver’s seat and drove onto FM 2499, immediately striking a retaining wall and then a large box truck. The 28-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital before being arrested on suspicion of DWI (Second).