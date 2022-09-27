Pedestrians killed in Lewisville crash

Two pedestrians died Tuesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman.

About 6:15 a.m., a driver heading east on FM 3040 struck both pedestrians at the intersection of Rockbrook Drive. The driver, a man in his 60s, stopped at the scene, according to LPD.

Both pedestrians were killed. They have been identified as Lewisville residents Jeanette Marie Flores, 42, and Daryl Conforto, 44.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said alcohol was not a factor.