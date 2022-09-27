Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Register now for Lakeside 5K & Family Fun Day

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Participants can now register for the annual Lakeside 5K & Family Fun Day, scheduled for next month.

The kids’ run will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, and the 5K will start at 8 a.m. in the plaza (2300 Lakeside Parkway in Flower Mound). The race takes runners and walkers down to Sunset Point before returning to the community lawn for family fun, activities, music and food, according to a news release from Lakeside. Prizes will be awarded to the best group costume, best single costume and best 18-and-under costume.

“We are proud to have Lakeside host this wonderful event for the fifth year,” said Jimmy Archie of Realty Capital Management, master developer of Lakeside DFW.

The event benefits Ally’s Wish, an award-winning organization based in Flower Mound that grants wishes to terminally ill mothers with young children.

“The mission of Ally’s Wish inspires so many and we are honored to be associated with such an accomplished and respected nonprofit organization,” Archie said.

Click here for more information and to register for the race.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

