Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 28 arrests from July 20 through August 18, answered 413 calls for service, took 57 reports and worked 18 accidents. Here are some recent police calls:

July 19 – An officer was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (UNLOCKED) in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. Complainant stated over $2300 in tools was taken without consent.

July 20 – An officer was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (UNLOCKED) in the 3800 blk of Applewood Drive. Complainant stated a wallet and credit cards were taken. Officers obtained a license plate of the suspect vehicle by assisting another agency with a license plate reader of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle was stolen a few hours before in Frisco.

July 20 – Officers were dispatched to a Deadly Conduct call in the 14000 blk of I-35W. An incident occurred between vehicles. The driver of one vehicle displayed a weapon and pointed a firearm at another vehicle in a road range incident. Officers were able to stop the subject and placed them under arrest.

July 21 – An officer responded to the 18000 blk of I-35W regarding Criminal Mischief. The complainant reported a window on the complainant’s vehicle had been broken. No items were taken from the vehicle.

July 22 – An officer responded to the 17000 blk of I-35W regarding a Motor Vehicle Theft. The complainant stated his vehicle was taken without his permission. On July 30, the stolen vehicle was recovered in Ft. Worth.

July 22 – An officer was dispatched to the 5000 blk of Hwy 114 East regarding Deadly Conduct. The complainant reported someone shot through the wall of the complainant’s apartment. Officers investigated the incident and discovered a neighboring person near the apartment had discharged a firearm into the complainant’s apartment. The subject was taken into custody.

July 31 – An officer was dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Motor Vehicle Theft. The passenger side window was broken and left at the scene. A license plate reader detected the vehicle in another city later in the morning. The vehicle was recovered in Dallas several days later. Criminal Investigations is looking into suspect leads.