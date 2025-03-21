Town of Double Oak Update – March 2025

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

March sweeps in with a burst of energy, shaking off winter’s last chill and setting the stage for the grandest celebration of them all—St. Patrick’s Day is the mayor’s favorite holiday event (for obvious reasons). Green takes over the town, shamrocks, and festive cheer fill the air, and laughter spills from every gathering. Parades march through the streets, kitchens simmer with corned beef and cabbage scent, and frothy pints are raised in joyful toasts. Leprechauns may be mythical, but the magic of March is real—especially when luck, laughter, and a bit of Irish pride bring the community together.

Double Oak Passes 2024 Audit

The FY24 audit confirms that the Town of Double Oak is in a strong and fiscally sound position, demonstrating responsible financial stewardship and strategic growth management. The town has maintained financial stability while investing in essential services with a positive net position increase, a healthy fund balance, and 12 months of general fund reserves. Prudent budgeting has allowed for key infrastructure improvements, public safety enhancements, and administrative efficiencies without burdening taxpayers. The town’s diversified revenue streams and controlled expenditures ensure resilience against economic fluctuations, positioning Double Oak for continued fiscal strength and sustainable community development in the years ahead.

Local Government Works. How about our State Government? Is it working for Double Oak?

The 89th Texas Legislature is currently considering several bills—HB 1779, HB 878, HB 2480, SB 673, and SB 15—that aim to standardize land use regulations across the state, potentially impacting local ordinances like Double Oak’s one-acre minimum lot size. Here’s a high-level overview of each bill and its possible effects on your town’s ordinance:

While specific details of HB 1779 are not available at this time, it is mentioned alongside other bills targeting local land use regulations. This suggests it may propose limitations on municipal authority over land use, potentially affecting ordinances like minimum lot sizes.

HB 878 seeks to restrict municipalities from enforcing specific residential zoning requirements. Key provisions include a minimum lot size requirement, prohibiting municipalities from requiring residential lots to be larger than 2,500 square feet. Lot dimensions prevent mandates for lots to be wider than 16 feet or more profound than 30 feet. Density restrictions are disallowed, resulting in fewer than 31.1 dwelling units per acre. If enacted, HB 878 would override Double Oak’s one-acre minimum lot size ordinance, compelling the town to permit smaller lots and higher housing densities.

Specific information about HB 2480 is not available at this time. However, given its association with other bills addressing land use, it may propose measures affecting local zoning ordinances, potentially impacting regulations like minimum lot sizes.

SB 673 focuses on regulating accessory dwelling units (ADUs) by political subdivisions. Key aspects include ADU Authorization, which prevents municipalities from prohibiting the construction of ADUs on lots zoned for single-family homes or duplexes. This law limits municipal authority to impose design standards, setback requirements greater than five feet, or minimum lot sizes exceeding those required for single-family homes. While SB 673 primarily addresses ADUs, its provisions could indirectly influence local ordinances by limiting the town’s ability to enforce specific design and size regulations, potentially affecting the character of neighborhoods.

Details regarding SB 15 have not yet been submitted to the Senate. However, its mention alongside other bills suggests it may contain land use and zoning provisions that could impact local ordinances like Double Oak’s minimum lot size requirement. This bill alone could be more extensive and broader on land use than the other bills combined. I will inform you through our town updates and website once this bill is introduced.

In summary, these legislative proposals aim to create uniformity in land use regulations across Texas, which could significantly impact Double Oak’s longstanding one-acre minimum lot size ordinance. If passed, the town may need to revise its zoning laws to comply with state mandates, potentially altering the community’s established character.

Making an Impact

Double Oak’s leadership is actively working to protect our town’s longstanding one-acre minimum lot size ordinance in light of proposed state legislation that could override local land use regulations. As Mayor and Town Council, we will work closely with our state representatives, Rep. Mitch Little (HD-65) and Sen. Tan Parker (SD-12), to ensure our concerns are heard in the Texas Legislature. Additionally, we are collaborating with the North Texas Commission advocacy team to amplify our voice at the state level.

However, this effort cannot rest solely on elected officials—our citizens must also make their voices heard. The strength of our community lies in its people, and we encourage residents to engage with legislators, attend hearings, and participate in advocacy efforts to preserve Double Oak’s character.

To strengthen our position, Double Oak will build a coalition with other Type A towns, such as Bartonville, that have similar land use ordinances. By uniting with like-minded communities, we can present a stronger, unified front in Austin against legislative efforts that could compromise our local governance and planning authority.

Together, we will fight to preserve the town we have built and protect our community’s future. Stay tuned for further updates on how you can get involved in this critical issue.

Citizens, with April on the horizon, we trade shamrocks for sunshine, looking forward to fresh starts, Easter celebrations, and the full embrace of spring’s renewal.

To catch all exciting news or updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov.