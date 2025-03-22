Cold Stone Creamery now open in Flower Mound

Flower Mound residents with a sweet tooth have a new destination to satisfy their cravings. Cold Stone Creamery has officially opened its doors at 1450 Long Prairie Road, Suite 120, offering its signature handcrafted ice cream treats.

Known for its unique method of preparing custom ice cream creations on a frozen granite stone, the popular dessert chain invites guests to mix and match a variety of toppings—ranging from candy bars and fruit to cookies and nuts—or choose from a selection of Cold Stone’s signature creations. You can also get cakes, smoothies and shakes there.

The new location is open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cold Stone has about 1,000 locations in the U.S. Click here for more information.