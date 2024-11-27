Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Bakery cafe coming to old Dairy Queen space in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
A bakery cafe chain will open a new location in the old Dairy Queen building on FM 2499 in Flower Mound.

According to a project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Paris Baguette is spending half a million dollars to renovate the old Dairy Queen at 2000 Long Prairie Road, which closed in July. Paris Baguette estimates its interior building improvements to begin in January and end in April, according to the filing.

Paris Baguette is a fast-growing French-inspired bakery cafe with South Korean roots, according to the company’s website.

“At Paris Baguette, our vision is to re-establish the bakery café as the heart of the community,” the company said in a statement. “We serve expertly crafted baked and brewed goods to our guests made with the highest quality ingredients made by our skilled cakers, bakers, and baristas. Guests can taste the difference in our pastries, cakes, and breads that are made fresh on-site at each café while enjoying a warm and welcoming bakery café experience that delivers joy to everyone.”

There are several Paris Baguette locations in North Texas, including one at 2405 S. Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville.

Click here for more information.

Previous article
Whataburger to begin construction on Flower Mound location next year
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

