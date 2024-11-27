Whataburger to begin construction on Flower Mound location next year

We now know when Whataburger plans to build a new restaurant in Flower Mound, after the company filed project details with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The Flower Mound Town Council approved the proposed Whataburger restaurant at 3201 Long Prairie Road back in April 2023. Last month, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved the site plan for the restaurant, and last week, the company filed the project with the state.

That state filing shows an estimated start date of March 17, 2025, and an estimated completion date of Sept. 8, 2025. The $2.5 million, 3,335-square-foot restaurant will have two drive-thru lanes and will be open 24 hours a day.

This will be the first Whataburger location in the town of Flower Mound, which is the largest municipality in Texas without one.