Vietnamese restaurant opens in Flower Mound

A new restaurant, Blazing Lotus Vietnamese Cuisine, opened its doors recently in Flower Mound.

Blazing Lotus held a soft opening earlier this month and began its normal operating schedule on Nov. 19. It is open every day except Mondays from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The menu features traditional Vietnamese bites including pho and other soup dishes, Vietnamese baguettes, chicken wings, vermicelli and more.

Blazinf Lotus is located at 1913 Justin Road, Suite 101, in the old Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen space. When Dirty Cajun closed in June, a Mexican seafood restaurant opened there but closed after just two weeks due to delays in getting a liquor license.

