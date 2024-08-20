Mexican seafood restaurant in Flower Mound closes after 2 weeks

A Mexican seafood restaurant will not reopen after less than two weeks in business in Flower Mound.

Cantina Del Mar opened on July 30 at 1913 Justin Road, in the old Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen space. Less than two weeks later, the restaurant closed suddenly, but the town of Flower Mound said the closure was expected to be temporary.

It’s not, the owner confirmed over the weekend.

Salvador Huerta said he was not able to secure a liquor license in time, and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission estimated that it would be another two or three months before he would. Huerta said his contract required him to get the license within 30 days of application, and “the cost of food is too high to make it without liquor,” so he made the tough decision to close the restaurant permanently.