Northlake Police Blotter

Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

The Northlake Police Department made 18 arrests in June, answered or initiated 1,774 calls for service and took 69 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

June 1 – Officers were dispatched to the 1800 blk of Elm Place regarding Criminal Mischief. The complainant and contractor had a disagreement over work and payment of a project. The complainant stated the contractor made threats of damaging the work that was completed. The complainant advised the next day there was damage to the home.

June 1 – An officer was dispatched to the Police Department to meet with a complainant regarding stolen airline miles. The complainant advised that over 40,000 airline miles were stolen, and someone purchased an airline ticket to Guyana.

June 9 – Officers were dispatched to a Burglary of a Habitation in the 1400 blk of Tumbleweed in reference to missing items. The complainant stated her Louis Vuitton purse was missing from the residence. The complainant stated the home was unlocked during the four-day span when the purse went missing.

June 12 – Officers responded to a criminal trespass in the 2400 blk of Coyote Way at approximately 3:30 a.m. The complainant stated that a male subject entered his UNLOCKED vehicle. Nothing appeared to be taken.

June 16 – Officers were dispatched to I-35W in reference to someone driving a Toyota Tundra flashing red and blue emergency lights to get through traffic. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. After a roadside investigation was completed, the subject was placed under arrest for Impersonating a Public Servant.

June 29 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive for an Auto Theft. The complainant advised his Dodge Challenger was taken without consent. Broken glass was observed where the vehicle had been parked.

June 30 – Officers were dispatched to the 4000 blk of Dale Earnhardt Blvd regarding a Theft of Property. An unknown subject entered the property and took 9 commercial motor vehicle tires valued at $500 each.

