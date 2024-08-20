Wednesday, August 21, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

HTeaO sets Flower Mound opening date

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
19
Photo courtesy of HTeaO

A new drive-thru tea shop will open this month in Flower Mound.

HTeaO Flower Mound, 3551 Morriss Road, announced Tuesday that its grand opening is set for noon on Aug. 30.

HTeaO serves tea made with premium reverse-osmosis water, which is available by the bottle, gallon and five-gallon sizes. Every location has a full tea bar with over 26 flavors of sweet and unsweet tea, as well as a fruit bar. All drinks are half-price from 2-4 p.m. daily, and first responders drink for free anytime when in uniform.

This is the second of three HTeaO locations coming to southern Denton County. The first opened this spring at 1267 W. Round Grove Road in Lewisville, and a third location is still coming to Highland Village, despite some delays.

Previous article
Northlake Police Blotter
Next article
Toastique coming to Flower Mound
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.