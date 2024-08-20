HTeaO sets Flower Mound opening date

A new drive-thru tea shop will open this month in Flower Mound.

HTeaO Flower Mound, 3551 Morriss Road, announced Tuesday that its grand opening is set for noon on Aug. 30.

HTeaO serves tea made with premium reverse-osmosis water, which is available by the bottle, gallon and five-gallon sizes. Every location has a full tea bar with over 26 flavors of sweet and unsweet tea, as well as a fruit bar. All drinks are half-price from 2-4 p.m. daily, and first responders drink for free anytime when in uniform.

This is the second of three HTeaO locations coming to southern Denton County. The first opened this spring at 1267 W. Round Grove Road in Lewisville, and a third location is still coming to Highland Village, despite some delays.