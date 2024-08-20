Toastique coming to Flower Mound

A gourmet toast and juice bar is coming soon to Flower Mound.

Toastique will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Suite 130, next to Gyro 360, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

“Toastique boasts a menu full of toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and smoothie bowls,” the town said.

Some of the most popular toast items on the menu are the Avocado Smash (avocado with watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil and microgreens) and the 3 Cheese Italian (prosciutto, melted swiss and fontina with roasted garlic onion jam, topped with dressed arugula). Customers can choose from additional toppings and a variety of different breads.

According to the Toastique website, the Flower Mound location will be opening this fall. For more information, go to www.toastique.com.