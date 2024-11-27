Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Argyle police and fire families treated to Santa photos by Seeden Photography

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Seeden Photography

Christmas came early for dozens of Argyle police and fire families as they were recently gifted Santa photo sessions, thanks to community donations.

Seeden Photography, which has been named Best Headshot Photographer in Denton County two years in a row, transformed its Argyle studio into Storybook Santa, an enchanting photo experience with Santa Claus, according to a news release from the business. Beginning in September, the studio has offered affordable Christmas-themed mini sessions and regular sessions to the public. This year, family members of the Argyle Police Department and from Fire Station 1 at Gibbons Road have been treated to free keepsake fine art photos with Santa, thanks to generous donations from Drs. Spencer and Caitlin Pruett Dupre of Empower Chiropractic in Argyle, PointBank Argyle, Fix-It-Felix Heating and Air Conditioning, BASE Physical Therapy, the Seeden Club, and private donations from families in the community.

“What a delight to see our local children spend time with Santa,” said master photographer Lynn Seeden. “We had such a demand, too, that we added openings for an additional 10 first-responder families.”

Seeden Photography is still accepting donations from local businesses to cover the costs of the final sessions for police and fire families. As of Monday, four mini sessions were still available. The cost for the general public is $199.

Seeden Photography is located at 306 Hwy 377 N. in Argyle. To see available booking dates, go to https://book.usesession.com/i/eD5LYFgO5J or call 714-932-1958. For more information on Storybook Santa, go to www.seedenphotography.com.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

