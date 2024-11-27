Travel with Terri: San Antonio Sparkles During Holidays on Houston Street

San Antonio is clearly one of the stars of Texas. It blends history with modern attractions, one-of-a-kind events, and some of the best food in the country. This is a must-visit city, but especially during Christmas. So, pack your bags for some big holiday fun!

San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street

In the heart of downtown San Antonio this festival evokes memories of Christmas past while inspiring new traditions for all. I loved the sights, smells, and sounds of this holiday festival. There is so much to see and do. November 29, 2024 – January 2, 2025, covers the entirety of the festival, Holidays on Houston Street. Throughout the thirty-five days, multiple events are scheduled, including the Holiday River Parade, Concerts, Outdoor Dinners, Shows, 5k Fun Runs, Boat Caroling, Trolley Light Tours, and more. San Antonio could not be more beautiful, with thousands of sparkling, twinkling Christmas lights and festive decorations. The biggest of these events is the Holidays on Houston Street Christmas Market. San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street (visitsanantonio.com)

December 13-15, 2024 – Holidays on Houston Street Christmas Market

This year’s Holidays on Houston Street Christmas Market celebration is set for December 13-15. It’s expected to be bigger and brighter, packed with more festivities, activities, and holiday cheer. Set along one of the city’s most historic and charming corridors, the event covers five blocks of Houston Street, from Broadway to Legacy Park. This is San Antonio’s rendition of an elevated European Christmas Market. We enjoyed curated artisan crafts, delicious holiday food and drinks, carolers’ music, and strolling entertainers. Be sure to stay for the ‘Holiday Lights in the Sky;’ this will captivate everyone. It’s a multiple drone show choreographed to holiday music that will light up the evening sky. The shows are nightly, during the Market, at 7:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m., and 9:00 p.m.

There’s no need to go to Europe to see the Christmas Markets; you can have the same experience by just heading to San Antonio, which has that extra holiday sparkle. Holidays on Houston Street is perfect for a romantic getaway or a multi-generational Christmas vacation.

The Saga at San Fernando Cathedral

While in downtown San Antonio, stop by the historic San Fernando Cathedral, known as the heart of the city. It was founded in 1731 by a group of families from the Canary Islands at the invitation of King Phillip V of Spain. This beautiful cathedral is one of the oldest churches in Texas and the oldest continuously operating cathedral in the United States. It is a significant part of the city’s religious and cultural heritage. Every evening, you can experience an awe-inspiring video art projection called “The Saga,” which shares the story of land, people, battle, water, the development of San Antonio, the Lone Star State, and United States history. This 24-minute journey of artistic projection covers 7,000 square feet, the entire majestic façade of the San Fernando Cathedral. The Saga will fill your senses and imagination with music, light, color and visual narration. It is free and runs every half hour. The Saga is an artistic masterpiece that is visually magnificent. San Antonio | The Saga – Main Plaza

San Antonio River Walk

Of course, the legendary San Antonio River Walk is always special to see, but know it is absolutely magical during the holidays. This famous landmark is iconic and features vibrant culture, captivating history, and endless charm. The famous River Walk sits below street level and is very picturesque. It is lined with lively bars and great restaurants, shaded by giant bald cypress trees and quaint stone-arched bridges. When the city celebrates, it usually takes place at the River Walk. There are numerous unique boat parades throughout the year. One of the best and most beautiful times to experience the River Walk is during the holidays when illuminated boats are full of Christmas Carolers. The spectacular display of over 100,000 colorful lights hangs throughout the massive cypress trees, reflecting in the river water, making the entire area enchanting and mesmerizing. The only thing better than strolling along the River Walk is enjoying it from the river itself. Take a dinner cruise as we did with Go Rio. It’s now one of our favorite and most memorable dining experiences. The views were spectacular, the food and drinks were delicious, and the guides were entertaining as they shared the history of River Walk with a wealth of knowledge and humor. River Walk Holiday Lights (thesanantonioriverwalk.com)

Omni La Mansion del Rio Hotel

There are many lodging options and accommodations in the Alamo City. The four-diamond Omni La Mansion del Rio Hotel is a perfect place to stay in downtown San Antonio during the holidays. It’s nestled along the historic River Walk and blends Spanish colonial architecture and European style for an unforgettable retreat. Ideally situated, you can easily explore all of San Antonio’s extensive range of tourist attractions. The Spanish Colonial style offers distinctive charm with beamed ceilings, exposed brick walls, marble baths, and modern conveniences. It reminds me of a luxury hacienda. Guest rooms feature balconies with sweeping views of the River Walk, while others offer views of the year-round pool and lush courtyard. The hotel’s upscale guest rooms and suites celebrate the romance and history of the picturesque River Walk. Omni La Mansión Del Rio | San Antonio River Walk Hotels (omnihotels.com)

Mokara Spa and Four Brothers Southern Provisions

If you feel like being pampered, book one of the soothing treatments at the Omni’s Mokara Spa. Here, you can indulge in an elegant and luxurious escape to recharge. Popular services include hot-stone massages, thermal mud wraps, anti-aging facials, Swedish-style services, and moisturizing facials. For a bite to eat, try Omni’s Four Brothers restaurant. It offers delicious food and drink and highly desired riverfront dining. One of the more popular dishes on the Four Brothers menu is authentic chili con carne, made from the traditional recipe; it even comes with a massive serving of cornbread baked in the shape of Texas. Four Brothers Southern Provisions

Historic Market Square

If you want to immerse yourself in the sights and flavors of old Mexico, you must visit Historic Market Square. It’s the largest Mexican market in the United States. This three-block plaza in downtown San Antonio was a gift from the King of Spain to the original settlers in the 1700s. It has been a favorite of locals and tourists for generations as it bustles with activities and celebrations. Historic Market Square – City of San Antonio

Historic Market Square is especially charming during Christmas and an excellent place for all generations. Relax at the Farmers Market Food Court and enjoy a show on the nearby stage. Or dine at the famous Mi Tierra or La Margarita restaurants for authentic Tex-Mex cuisine. Here, you will have a San Antonio signature dining experience. I was surprised to find over 100 locally owned businesses and south-of-the-border shops providing a traditional Colonial Mexican marketplace. With all the multicultural merchandise, it’s a great place to shop and find that perfect souvenir. You can also enjoy live music and entertainment. Mariachi bands are known to turn the entire into a mini fiesta. Historic Market Square is especially festive and fun at Christmas, as it’s covered with holiday decorations, twinkling lights, and an enormous outdoor Christmas tree. Also, if you look hard enough, you might just find Santa Claus and some of his helpers. This unique destination is where the culture of San Antonio comes alive. https://lafamiliacortez.com/mi-tierra/

La Margarita – La Familia Cortez

San Antonio is a gem and is the perfect place to enrich and elevate your Christmas holidays, Texas-style! So, pack your excitement and prepare for an enchanting experience that will leave you excited and wanting more. San Antonio is your passport to an unforgettable holiday vacation!

