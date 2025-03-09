Flower Mound leaders push back against proposed state housing legislation

Flower Mound officials are heading to Austin to voice their opposition to four state Senate bills they say could dramatically increase local density, override zoning authority, and strip residents of their say in new developments.

Mayor Cheryl Moore, Mayor Pro Tem Ann Martin, and Councilman Adam Schiestel will testify before the Senate Local Government Committee on Monday, urging lawmakers to reconsider bills that Schiestel warns could more than double Flower Mound’s population and upend the town’s long-standing master plan.

“These bills would usurp local authority and eliminate the ability of the public to weigh in on proposed developments, either through their voice or through the election process,” Schiestel said.

Among the most concerning proposals is Senate Bill 15, which could increase Flower Mound’s population cap from 120,000 to 260,000, a 112% jump in density, according to Schiestel. SB 673 would allow homeowners outside of HOA communities to add second dwellings in their backyards and rent them out, potentially introducing 7,000 additional accessory dwelling units (ADUs) across the town.

Additionally, SB 840 would permit commercial, office, and warehouse properties to be converted into multifamily apartments, a move Schiestel says could devastate local sales tax revenue and ultimately lead to higher property taxes. Meanwhile, SB 854 would allow religious institutions to build apartments on their property, raising concerns that churches could become land speculators with a competitive advantage over private developers.

“None of these bills address the true causes of the lack of affordable housing: artificially low interest rates, inflationary money printing policies, and outside investors converting affordable housing into rentals,” Schiestel said.

While town leaders are uncertain if they can prevent the bills from passing, they hope to exclude Flower Mound from the negative impact. “I don’t know if we can stop these bills, but our goal is to at least protect Flower Mound from their effects,” Schiestel said.

Town officials are urging residents to stay informed and engage with lawmakers as the legislative session unfolds.