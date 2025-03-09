The Arts: A night of artists & chefs

As part of a new TV series filmed entirely in Texas, a special event in Highland Village is the latest of the “Artists & Chefs” pop-up dinners that explore places and spaces where art and food come together.

On March 21 & 22, the private room at Salerno’s Italian Restaurant will be transformed into an amazing art-filled space as local artists Anita Robbins, Marty Robbins, Lisa Chittenden, Susan Ferraro, and Suely Lohr showcase their unique and inspiring work. Guests will enjoy specially prepared appetizers and craft cocktails and then sit down to a hearty three-course meal paired with carefully selected Landon wines.

The idea for “Artists & Chefs” came from producer Scott Browning, who received his Master of Fine Arts in Film Production from University of Southern California, spent a dozen years in feature film production then started his own company. To date, Scott has completed three one-hour episodes featuring artists and chefs in Fort Worth, McKinney and Amarillo, and eight half-hour episodes filmed in private homes throughout the state. The Highland Village event is Scott’s newest venture and will provide attendees an opportunity to meet these artists, see their works in an intimate setting and enjoy a carefully planned culinary experience as the cameras roll.

Suely Lohr is one of the featured artists. Suely is a well-known local artist who works in fused glass. She explains that her art is an obsession because she couldn’t live without her art or the creation of it. Her inspiration comes from anywhere and anything and she has a real fondness for color, possibly due to being born and raised in Brazil. Suely has devoted a lifetime to mastering her craft and some of her best pieces will be on display at the Artists & Chefs event.

Lisa Chittenden is another featured artist who helps drive the local art scene through her own works and through her leadership as current president of the Visual Art League of Lewisville. Susan Ferraro is an art educator and featured contemporary artist who shares her diverse life experiences through her works. Anita Robbins is the owner of ART House and has received multiple awards for her work both locally and nationally. Marty Robbins is an engineer and professional fused glass artist, whose work celebrates the relationship between science and art. Despite the differences in their art, each of these prolific artists will tell you they are the happiest when they are creating. Thankfully, the works from these local artists will help transform the private room at Salerno’s into a “fine dining art cocoon.”

Tickets for this unique pairing of fine art, fine food and fine wines include all tips and gratuities and can be purchased at artistsandchefs.com/salerno. Mark your calendars for Friday or Saturday, March 21 or 22, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Salerno’s Italian Restaurant, 2250 FM 407, Suite #130, Highland Village, 75077.

Like Sonny & Cher, Simon & Garfunkel and peanut butter & jelly, Artists & Chefs is poised to become one of the great duos of our time.

To learn more about Artists & Chefs, visit ArtistsAndChefs.com or look on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @artistsandChefs.