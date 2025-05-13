City of Justin Update – May 2025

This month brings an exciting milestone for the City of Justin as we officially break ground on Fire Station No. 2—our city’s first-ever new building project! This is a proud moment not only for our City Council and staff, but for our entire community. It represents progress, growth and an ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of our residents.

A special thank you goes out to the voters who made this possible by passing the bond in the November 2023 election. Your support has laid the foundation for a modern, efficient, and much-needed facility for our fire department. Fire Station No. 2 will offer more space to house additional firefighters and will include updated safety features that our current station lacks. These improvements are vital to ensure our first responders have the tools and space they need to serve the community at their best.

I hope you’ll join us for the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at 11042 FM 407, Justin, TX 76247. This is more than just a construction project—it’s a symbol of what we can accomplish when we work together to plan for the future.

As we look ahead, it’s clear that Justin is growing in all the right ways—from new businesses opening in Justin Town Square to infrastructure investments like this fire station. Thank you for continuing to believe in our community and helping us build a stronger, safer Justin.

I look forward to seeing many of you at the groundbreaking celebration!