Argyle moves forward with conceptual plan for new town center

Argyle officials recently approved $40,000 towards putting together a conceptual town center plan that would likely include a new town hall and businesses on property the town purchased on FM 407.

In late August, Mayor Rick Bradford finalized the purchase of a 6-acre tract of land on FM 407 just east of Argyle Veterinary Hospital to become the future home of the Donald G. Moser Law Enforcement Center.

A plan was discussed by the town council at its February meeting to develop a mixed-use town center on the 6 acres and an adjacent 12-acre property.

Mayor Pro-Tem Ron Schmidt said the big idea behind the plan is to push forward in creating a space that will bring the community together.

In addition to creating a community gathering space, the new town center could also give Argyle a more welcoming entrance.

Schmidt wants it to “give the public a feel of entering a town” while also being “the closest thing to a downtown” with the town hall and police office.

He said it could be dressed up and made fancy, similar to nearby Bartonville Town Center.

Randi Rivera, a director of planning and entitlement at McAdams, the engineering firm that is working with land owner Dr. John Bitter and developer Landcore Development Company on the plans for the Town Center, gave a few details about what they feel a proper town center needs.

“Town centers need a diverse mix of uses, need to be walkable, connected and have active ground floors to give a sense of activity,” she said. “Public spaces and plazas can fit into the character of Argyle, blending in and reflecting the vision Argyle has.”

Part of those public areas include places where people can gather, whether it be art or water features. She also added that economic vitality is important to keep the area buzzing.

Schmidt said he believes the conceptual plan could go to the planning and zoning committee around June, but nothing has been set in stone.