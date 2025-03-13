Thursday, March 13, 2025
High wind watch, fire weather watch in effect for Denton County

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
The National Weather Service has issued a high winds watch for parts of North Texas. (Image via weather.gov)

The National Weather Service sent out two severe weather watches for areas in North Texas, including Denton County, on Friday.

High wind watch

A high wind watch will go into effect Friday morning and will remain in effect until Friday evening. This means wind going west to southwest could be anywhere from 25-40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

These high winds could blow down trees, damage property and down power lines, leading to possible power outages.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles like semi trucks, RVs or anything carrying a trailer.

The NWS encourages anyone in the affected areas to fasten loose objects or shelter them in a safe location and remove weak tree branches that could damage property prior to the onset of high winds.

Fire weather watch

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch on Friday. (Image via weather.gov)

A fire weather watch will remain in effect from Friday morning at 7 a.m until Friday evening at 7 p.m because of the possible high winds and low relative humidity values in the area.

Wildfires are more susceptible to starting and readily growing under these conditions, so people in the affected areas are urged to act with caution when doing something that might spark.

Later forecasts could issue out Red Flag Warnings.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

