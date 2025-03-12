Wednesday, March 12, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Firefighters contain hangar fire amidst Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
0
232
Denton ESD No. 1 responded to a vehicle fire at an airplane hangar in Denton County. (Photo courtesy of ESD No. 1)

Area fire departments quickly contained a blaze on Wednesday morning that started in a hangar at Aero Valley Airport near Canyon Falls.

Denton County ESD No. 1 responded to reports that a vehicle was on fire in the 5200 block of Kelly Dr. this morning at 8:04 a.m.

The vehicle was located in a two-story construction hangar/apartment with heavy fire coming out from the garage door.

When first responders arrived, the fire had spread to multiple vehicles and the surrounding structures.

The crew was able to extinguish the fire by 8:19 a.m.

Any residents were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Neighboring fire departments from Flower Mound, Justin, Roanoke and the City of Denton also assisted ESD No. 1 either in helping extinguish the fire or filling in at the stations while all of its engines were on the scene.

The fire comes amid a warning that dry and windy conditions are affecting the area, meaning a fire is more likely to start.

These conditions didn’t contribute to this fire, in particular, but the department said it is important to keep in mind because any fire incident has the possibility to grow rapidly.

Previous article
Suspect in multi-state murder investigation arrested in Denton
Next article
Argyle moves forward with conceptual plan for new town center
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

Related Articles



Popular This Week