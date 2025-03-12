Firefighters contain hangar fire amidst Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather

Area fire departments quickly contained a blaze on Wednesday morning that started in a hangar at Aero Valley Airport near Canyon Falls.

Denton County ESD No. 1 responded to reports that a vehicle was on fire in the 5200 block of Kelly Dr. this morning at 8:04 a.m.

The vehicle was located in a two-story construction hangar/apartment with heavy fire coming out from the garage door.

3.12.25 8:04am Crews are currently responding to a vehicle fire located in a two-story metal construction hangar/apartment in the 5200 Block of Kelly Drive with heavy fire and smoke coming out of the garage door. Please avoid the area while first responders work. pic.twitter.com/qFva95FZeK — Denton County ESD #1 (@DentonCountyESD) March 12, 2025

When first responders arrived, the fire had spread to multiple vehicles and the surrounding structures.

The crew was able to extinguish the fire by 8:19 a.m.

Any residents were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Neighboring fire departments from Flower Mound, Justin, Roanoke and the City of Denton also assisted ESD No. 1 either in helping extinguish the fire or filling in at the stations while all of its engines were on the scene.

The fire comes amid a warning that dry and windy conditions are affecting the area, meaning a fire is more likely to start.

⚠️ REMINDER: A Red Flag Warning is in effect for critical fire weather today. It does not necessarily mean there is a fire, but that conditions will be very dry & windy. If a fire is present, it can become extreme! Avoid activities that could spark a wildfire! #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx https://t.co/sG3Y5Xaiai pic.twitter.com/mQSXv4hF1m — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 12, 2025

These conditions didn’t contribute to this fire, in particular, but the department said it is important to keep in mind because any fire incident has the possibility to grow rapidly.