Aspen Gift House unwraps its first few weeks in business

The Aspen Gift House opened at The Shops at Highland Village over the July 4 weekend and owner and longtime Flower Mound resident Kelli Biggs has enjoyed the journey.

“We’ve had so much support and love poured into the project,” she said. “I’m from the area, so it was really important us to bring the idea and conduct business here in Flower Mound and Highland Village.”

A big part of that is keeping business and money in town versus going to other big cities.

“A lot of people have said they are really excited to keep the money in the area versus going to Dallas, Fort Worth and Southlake,” said Biggs.

The store, located in the old Zumiez space, carries specialty, custom furniture items for both men and women of all ages, including options for children.

The high-end gift shop’s product lines include linens, handbags, travel accessories, spa and wellness, corporate gifts, game day gear, and home décor.

A lot of the products are unique to the store, which Biggs said helps attract customers while also avoids stepping on the toes of any other small businesses around them.

“It’s important for us not to compete with our neighboring brothers and sisters because we don’t want to carry the same items,” she said. “We want to ensure we’re all successful.”

Coming up on its first month of business, Biggs said it was nice to ease into opening the store.

So far, Biggs hasn’t done any advertising for the Aspen Gift House, relying mostly on word-of-mouth and walk-in traffic since it is located in a shopping center.

As far as pricing, Biggs said most people can find something in their price range, since the products range from $3-$3,000.