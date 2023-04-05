Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 15 arrests from January 16 through February 16, answered 406 calls for service, and took 41 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

January 17 – Officers took a Burglary of a Vehicle report (UNLOCKED) in the 1400 blk of Barberry Lane. Items stolen were a firearm, backpack and headphones. Video footage captured a subject in a gray hoodie in the area. Report forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

January 17 – Officers responded to an Assault in the 1900 blk of 13th Street. After speaking to all parties involved and observing injuries, officers placed one subject under arrest and transported the subject to the Denton County Jail.

January 20 – Officers were dispatched to a Theft of Fuel in the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley. A subject was observed by employees of the business pumping diesel fuel into a tank in the bed of the truck. The subject used a fraudulent card to access the fuel. The total fuel stolen was approximately $425. A license plate was obtained, and the incident was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

Update on an Aggravated Robbery on January 5th, 2023: The Northlake Criminal Investigations Division, various other municipal police agencies and the FBI were able to obtain evidence regarding a suspect that robbed a convenience store in Northlake and other locations across the DFW area. The subject was arrested on multiple charges and taken into custody in Dallas.

During the ice storm that hit Denton County in early February, the Northlake Police Department responded to over 60 calls for service regarding accidents, road blockage, or stranded motorists that slid off the road.