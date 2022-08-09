Survey says Flower Mounders really want Trader Joe’s and In-N-Out

Flower Mound residents still really want a Trader Joe’s grocery store and an In-N-Out burger shop, the town learned in its latest Retail & Restaurant survey.

Nearly 1,400 respondents completed the survey this spring, and Ray Watson, the town’s director of economic development, briefed Town Council on the results during Monday’s council meeting.

The five most-requested retailers were, in order, Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, Nordstrom, Central Market and Costco. Four of those names appeared in the top five of the town’s last survey, conducted in 2017, with H-E-B replacing the Apple Store this time around. Trader Joe’s was No. 1 in both surveys.

The five most-requested restaurants were, in order, In-N-Out, Whataburger, Panera Bread, The Cheesecake Factory and Olive Garden. The same five restaurants were in the 2017 survey top five, but in a slightly different order. In-N-Out was No. 1 in both surveys.

Town staff use the survey data to recruit the most-requested stores and restaurants to Flower Mound. Some highly requested brands from the 2017 survey that have come to town recently include Market by Macy’s, Sephora, a second Chipotle location and Costa Vida. Some of the most desired stores, like Trader Joe’s and Central Market, require a relatively high “car count” to consider a new location. Without any major highways bringing people through town, it may be difficult to convince them to open a new location in Flower Mound, but residents can still shop at those stores in Southlake and other nearby communities.