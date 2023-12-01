Friday, December 1, 2023
The Cheesecake Factory opening soon in Highland Village

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The highly anticipated opening of The Cheesecake Factory in Highland Village is set to take place early next week.

The brand new restaurant is located at 4100 Deer Creek, Suite 110, where Barnes & Noble had anchored the center of The Shops for 16 years, until it closed earlier this year and part of the space was renovated into The Cheesecake Factory. The restaurant will feature The Cheesecake Factory’s signature menu with more than 250 selections and more than 30 cheesecakes.

A new thoroughfare parking lot has also been constructed on the south side of the restaurant.

The Cheesecake Factory’s opening date is Tuesday, Dec. 5. The restaurant’s hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the company’s website. Curbside pickup will also be offered in addition to dine-in service. Call the restaurant directly at 682-708-2985.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.