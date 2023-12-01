Pei Wei now open in Flower Mound

Pei Wei opened its new Flower Mound location last month.

The restaurant was located on FM 407 in Highland Village, but that location closed in April and relocated to 4640 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300, in a new small shopping center just north of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound.

The new location’s webpage promises a menu featuring classic Asian dishes, rice and noodle entrees and more, made with fresh ingredients and bold flavors.

“Made with quality ingredients like house-chopped veggies and whole cuts of white meat chicken and grass-fed flank steak, we make your meal after you order to ensure every entrée is prepared exactly to your liking,” the website says.

The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dine-in, delivery and takeout options are all available.