Local certified kitchen and bathroom designer Marta Layton celebrates four remodeler of the year awards

Sunday Morning Kitchen and Bath, the go-to independent designer for homeowners in Flower Mound and surrounding areas, is pleased to announce that owner Marta Layton won four Remodeler of the Year awards at the National Association of the Remodeling Industry Gala on Nov. 13. The honors were presented by the organization’s North Texas Chapter, which celebrates high-quality projects from across the nation each year. Layton’s designs stood out despite stiff competition from much larger firms.

Layton’s awards were for projects in the following categories: Kitchen $100K, Kitchen $100 to $150K, Bathroom $100K and Entire Home $250 to $500K. All but one of those projects were in Flower Mound.

“I actually had won four similar awards before that night, but it feels different when you are not winning them for your employer,” Layton said. She founded Sunday Morning Kitchen and Bath two years ago. “When the name on the plaque is something you own 100%, something you created from scratch through sheer power of will and belief, it means so much more.

“I am forever grateful to all the homeowners who trusted me, the little new girl in town—especially when I first started out.”

More About Marta Layton and Sunday Morning Kitchen and Bath

Layton’s designs stood out for her keen eye for detail and her remarkable ability to draw ideas from her clients’ minds and shape them into something real. Homeowners often turn to her when their vision seems too ambitious and is beyond their imagination—especially when structural changes and engineering are required. With Marta, they get an independent designer who is not only local but also skilled in creating technical floor plans, 3D renderings and video walk-throughs that take the guesswork out of traditional home remodels.

That means homeowners can turn to Layton for almost anything—whether they’re removing a load-bearing wall to expand their kitchen, transforming three or more bathrooms with a cohesive, high-end design or ensuring their living room flows seamlessly with the rest of their remodeled spaces. Along the way, they experience clarity at every step, fewer surprises during construction and a beautifully designed space that reflects their lifestyle and taste. Marta could have tried to do all of this while working for someone else. But she knew she deserved more. The four projects she submitted for the latest awards were picture-perfect examples of that.

For instance, the project that won the Kitchen $100K category was a galley kitchen remodel that not only expanded the space but also introduced modern finishes, custom cabinetry, and a bright, open-concept layout that connected the kitchen, dining, and living areas. For the Kitchen $100K–$150K project, she reimagined a cramped, dark space, highlighted by a two-level island, integrated appliances, pull-out organizers and soft blue-green cabinetry paired with white quartz countertops.

Her $100K luxury bathroom remodel combined dramatic style with thoughtful functionality, from a black soaking tub and curbless walk-in shower with LED-lit niches to hidden storage and layered lighting. A full-home project valued between $250K and $500K showcased Marta’s ability to reconfigure layouts, add natural light, update finishes and create a cohesive flow.

“I started this business out of desperation,” Layton said. “I was depressed by working remotely from home, and I wasn’t being the best mom for my kids. I remember putting together a basic Facebook post and putting it on the Flower Mound Moms and More page… I asked if anyone might be interested in my services, and I can’t tell you how many people reached out almost immediately.”

To learn more about Sunday Morning Kitchen and Bath and schedule a free consultation, visit www.sundaymorningkb.com.

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)