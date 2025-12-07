Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Making holiday gatherings easier for loved ones with dementia

The holidays bring families together, and with that comes a beautiful mix of joy, nostalgia and… let’s be honest, a little stress. We all hope for that picture-perfect Norman Rockwell moment, but perfection isn’t real life. Real families show up with different personalities, old sibling tensions and emotions that bubble up around the holidays.

Now add a loved one living with dementia, and those pressures intensify. Not because they’re doing anything wrong, but because holiday gatherings can quickly become overwhelming for a brain that’s already working hard to process the world.

Holiday meals often include loud noises, multiple conversations happening at once, kids running around, strong smells from the kitchen and lots of visual stimulation. Even people they’ve known all their lives may suddenly feel unfamiliar. Changes in routine — different houses, different schedules, different food — can also cause anxiety or confusion.

Here are a few ways to make the holidays calmer and more enjoyable for everyone:

Create a quiet space where your loved one can step away and take a break.

Keep gatherings small to reduce overwhelming your loved one.

Reduce background noise by lowering music and turning off the TV.

Offer simple choices at mealtime to avoid confusion.

Avoid memory tests, such as “Do you remember this?” Instead, share the memory yourself. Give them purpose, like folding napkins — small successes bring dignity.

Above all, remind your family that the goal is connection, not perfection.

If you need help navigating dementia or finding the right care or senior living options for a loved one, my team and I are here to support you. We offer a free, local service to help families throughout Denton County and the DFW Metroplex.

Visit LoriWilliams-SeniorServices.com or call 214-783-1222.

Lori Williams is Certified Senior Advisor, Author, Podcast Host, and owner of the multi-award-winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services.

(Sponsored content)