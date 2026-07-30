QuikTrip plans new gas station in Roanoke

A national gas station chain has plans to open a new location in southern Denton County, about three miles north of another one of its locations.

QuikTrip submitted plans with the state Thursday to build a new location along Hwy 377 in Roanoke. It will be at the corner of Hwy 377 and Bobcat Blvd – about three miles north of the QT in Westlake.

According to the state filing, work on the new gas station will start in January 2027.

QuikTrip presented its site plan to Roanoke City Council at its June meeting, which was approved. The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission also recommended the project be approved.

City documents indicate the station will have 16 gas pumps and a convenience store.

The $850,000 in construction on the pumps and 6,445-square-foot convenience store is expected to be completed by September 2027.