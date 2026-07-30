Sheriff’s Corner – July 2026

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office Woman’s Empowerment Program (WEP) offers a unique and engaging self-defense class designed to build confidence, awareness, and practical safety skills for women of all experience levels.

This free program combines both classroom instruction and hands-on training. Participants will learn how to recognize and avoid potentially dangerous situations, understand body language and behavioral cues, and develop strong situational awareness. The class also includes guided practice using controlled techniques, such as striking pads and working with instructors, to help participants feel more confident applying what they’ve learned in real-world scenarios.

Led by law enforcement and certified WEP instructors, this class focuses on empowering participants with knowledge, preparation, and confidence. Whether you are looking to improve your personal safety, gain new skills, or simply try something new in a supportive environment, this program is designed to meet you where you are.

Participants must be 15 years of age or older. Space is limited, and registration is required. All physical activity is optional. Students are not required to participate in anything that makes them uncomfortable.

Take the first step toward confidence and personal safety—join the Woman’s Empowerment Program today. Learn it! Live It! Be Empowered!

Please help spread the word! We would love to see you on Saturday, August 8, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To register, please email [email protected] with your full name and contact information. If you would like more information, please call the Denton County Sheriff’s Office at 940-349-1552.

We are currently hiring several positions! If you are interested in a career in Law Enforcement, join Denton County Sheriff’s Office and be a part of a great organization. Visit our website to apply: governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty.