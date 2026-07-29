Northlake, Hilltop Truck Park see partnership as big opportunity for community

Hilltop Truck Park has always been nestled just outside of Northlake’s town limits, but a recent development agreement with the town officially made it apart of the town.

Northlake and Hilltop Truck Park entered into an agreement that incorporates the property into town limits and makes it a central part of the community, the business announced Monday.

“For years, many people assumed Hilltop was part of the Town of Northlake—but technically, we never were,” said Hilltop in an announcement on social media. “After months of working alongside the Town, we’re proud to officially announce that we’ve signed our Development Agreement and are now joining the Town of Northlake.”

According to the post, the truck park at the corner of FM 407 and Thompson Road will be the official home of Northlake’s fireworks celebrations.

“The town and Hilltop are working together to bring back an incredible hometown event,” said Hilltop.

An agreement between Hilltop and the town will help the truck park continue its goal of operating as a family-owned, community-focused business.

“This partnership allows Hilltop to continue growing while staying true to what we’ve built—a family-owned place focused on bringing people together,” said Hilltop. “A sincere thank you to the Mayor, Town Council and Town staff for working with us to find solutions that benefit both Hilltop and the entire community.”

Hilltop manager Trouper Arnold and the town have been in talks since March about the truck park joining the town as Hilltop planned its expansion and vision for growth.

It hopes to be a destination spot that brings people from near and far to Northlake.

“The Town of Northlake is excited to welcome Hilltop and can’t wait to see the amazing things they will bring to our community,” said the town in a post to social media.

With incorporation, Northlake’s police department will also officially patrol the property, which Hilltop’s management hopes will help keep the truck park and Thompson Road, where it is located, safe.

According to Hilltop, the speed limit was recently officially set at 25 miles per hour.

Another benefit to the incorporation is better navigation and visibility for Hilltop, which will help people find the business easier.

Some other improvements Hilltop hopes to make to the property include a 9-hole, par-3 golf course with a hangout deck overlooking it, a parking garage.

Eventually, the food truck concept will be phased out and will turn into a food court-style venue called the Hilltop Hangout, which will connect to the golf course.

Northlake was excited to welcome Hilltop to the town, not just because of the business and tax revenue possibilities, but because of the Arnold family’s history in Northlake.

Trouper Arnold said his family has lived in the town for 57 years and has grown up on the Hilltop property.

At the town council meeting in March, Arnold said an agreement with the town would help gain sewer connections and other assistance that will make Hilltop’s visions a reality.

The Arnold family started an RV storage business on the land in 2018 and have slowly been adding concepts to their portfolio, which have led to Hilltop’s success.