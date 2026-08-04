Rodeo Queen: Argyle’s Pam Minick still enjoying the ride of her life

No one would dare fault Pam Minick for all the name-dropping. And yet, she cringes a little whenever she does it.

“Don’t say that,” she said with a laugh. “I hope that doesn’t come across as sounding snobbish.”

In her defense, how else is a born-and-bred Vegas girl turned longtime Argyle resident supposed to accurately tell stories from a glitzy, whirlwind life that turned her into one of the most recognizable names in rodeo?

Most people start at the beginning—before she became Miss Rodeo America, a WPRA World Champion Breakaway Roper, the first female rodeo commentator on national TV and National Cowgirl and ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee. Therefore, it’s only natural to mention that Judy Garland was a neighbor growing up, and that she met Elvis backstage once. There was also that time in 1967 when Pam’s dad took her and her sister to see Evel Knievel’s legendary motorcycle jump over the fountains at Caesars Palace.

Pam was 14 at the time. She and her sister were standing mere feet away from Knievel when he crashed on the other side.

And that’s not nearly the half of it. Other names you’d hear come out of her mouth from a lifetime of being in the spotlight include the likes of George Strait, Reba McEntire, Gene Autry, James Caan, Phyllis Diller, Walt Garrison, Wayne Newton and Marty Robbins.

Robbins actually sang at her 16th birthday.

“[The names I mentioned] aren’t meant to be name-drop-y. They are examples of opportunities—I’ll say that,” she said. “For my husband, Billy, and me, pursuing our passions in the rodeo industry has put us in the right place at the right time while doing what we love. We’ve done for work what others do for entertainment, and it’s made for some interesting decades.”

Ironically, the biggest name may just be her own—and not many people in southern Denton County realize she’s also a resident.

Pam, now 72, and Billy, 87, have lived in Argyle for 23 years. Before that, they were in Roanoke and still working tirelessly as the owners of Billy Bob’s Texas in the Fort Worth Stockyards. As the story goes, Walt and Debbie Garrison had begged them to move just down the road to Argyle. With that kind of personal invitation, the happy couple jumped at the chance and purchased 30 acres right off FM 407. Pam calls it their little slice of heaven, complete with five horses, six cows, three dogs and a donkey.

“When we close our gate, we might as well be out in the middle of nowhere,” she laughed. “We’re lifers here.”

While the ranch feels worlds away from the bright lights and packed arenas of her past, a glance at the walls and trophy cases inside quickly connects the dots. This is truly a woman who has been blessed to live out every possible dream her young, competitive heart could have imagined when she was 9 years old.

Ironically, Las Vegas wasn’t necessarily “Rodeo Central” back in the early 1960s. But she did grow up on a modest family ranch, and all she needed was her first horse. Pam convinced her mom to buy two Palominos (one for her and one for her sister) for $300 each.

She quickly joined 4-H and immersed herself in junior rodeos and other competitive skill-based equestrian meets.

At 18, Pam won a state high school barrel racing championship. She followed that by becoming the first woman named Rookie of the Year by the Nevada Cowboys Association. The following year, in 1972, she was named Miss Helldorado and also won Miss Rodeo Nevada at the state fair in Reno. Two months later, she was Miss Rodeo America.

Pam qualified for the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association World Finals 16 times and won the Breakaway Roper title in 1982. She competed in barrel racing and team roping every chance she got, and she qualified for the Women’s National Finals Rodeo 11 times.

She also broke numerous barriers in the rodeo industry.

She was the WPRA director in 1978 and served as its vice president for 16 years. She also became the first woman to commentate for the rodeo on national TV and the first female announcer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. She hosted or contributed commentary to outlets such as ESPN, NBC and the Cowboy Channel, and still has a weekly series called “American Rancher.”

“Vegas wasn’t rodeo central, but there was so much opportunity, and I think that helped me tremendously,” Pam said.

She was also the first woman to be granted a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association announcer’s card.

“I genuinely believed at a very young age that you can be anything you want to be and go anywhere from Vegas. And that’s what I did,” she said. “When my mom bought us those horses, it made us really buckle down and turn those horses into something special. I never lost my passion for it, and each time I got to do something new, it was just by me saying yes to another opportunity.”

Fast forward to today, and Pam is still floored that the accolades keep rolling in. In 2023, she was the inaugural recipient of the Pam Minick Lifetime Achievement Award. The very next year, she presented the same award to Reba McEntire.

There are countless more where that came from, and on top of that, her competitive nature has never slowed down. Two years ago, she went to the doctor to check on chronic hip pain that caused her to walk with a noticeable limp. She was diagnosed with acute leukemia, but after nearly 30 days in the hospital, seven months of chemotherapy and a long break from riding horses, she returned to a horse show and won her class. In 2025, she received the PBR Jim Shoulders Lifetime Achievement Award.

She still mentors young women every chance she gets. She also sits on 12 nonprofit boards.

“I just kept thinking that I can’t let the leukemia diagnosis define me,” Pam said. “My strength has always come from not being a victim and continuing to do what I do. I’ve been very blessed, and one of my greatest joys is finding opportunities to make connections and uplift others, whether through charities or by helping open doors for young women. That gives me the greatest fulfillment.”

She added, “All I’ve done is do the things I love to do in life.”

And meet a few really cool friends along the way.