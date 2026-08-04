Flower Mound High School teacher honored with Teacher of the Year award

A Lewisville ISD teacher is one step closer to bringing the Texas Teacher of the Year trophy back to Flower Mound High School for a second year in a row.

Mary McMinimy, an academic life skills teacher at Flower Mound High School, was named the ESC Region 11 Teacher of the Year at the organization’s banquet Thursday.

“McMinimy has spent the past decade creating authentic learning experiences for students with significant cognitive disabilities,” said ESC in a press release. “Helping them build independence, confidence and meaningful connections through real-world instruction and inclusive opportunities.”

The special education teacher from Flower Mound was one of five finalists for the honor at the secondary level.

Anquinette Hill from Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD was named the Region 11 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

McMinimy and Hill will now advance to compete at the state level for the Texas Teacher of the Year award, which is selected by the Texas Association of School Administrators’ selection committee.

Last year, Tim Fails, a geography teacher at Flower Mound High School’s 9th grade campus, won the TASA Texas Teacher of the Year award.

McMinimy entered education after a successful career in the business world, according to ESC, which helped her offer a unique perspective in teaching based on leadership, collaboration and lifelong learning.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Woman’s University and completed her alternative teacher certification through Texas Teachers.

“McMinimy is widely recognized for creating real-world learning opportunities, including the student-operated 1240 Tavern on Main, where students develop vocational, communication and independent living skills through authentic workplace experiences,” said ESC.

She also serves as a co-sponsor of Flower Mound High School’s Circle of Friends program, which aims to foster meaningful relationships between Life Skills students and their general education peers while promoting including and belonging across campus.

“Her unwavering belief that every student deserves opportunities to contribute, connect and thrive has made a lasting impact on students, families and the entire school community,” said the organization.