Gardening: North Texas plants that can take the heat

By Judy Allen, Denton County Master Gardener

Denton County summers can be brutal, but your landscape doesn’t have to suffer. Just as people protect themselves from the heat with sunscreen, shade and plenty of water, plants need the right care — and the right selection — to survive and thrive during the hottest months of the year.

Choosing plants adapted to Texas’ climate is one of the best ways to create a healthy, low-maintenance landscape.

Know your hardiness zone: One of the first considerations when selecting plants is making sure they are suited to the local climate. Denton County falls within USDA Hardiness Zone 8a, meaning plants should be able to tolerate both the region’s intense summer heat and occasional winter freezes.

Container plants require extra attention because their roots are more exposed to cold temperatures. During winter, move containers to a protected location or wrap them to help insulate the roots.

Water wisely: Many native and adapted plants become drought tolerant once established, but they still need consistent watering during their first one or two growing seasons.

Even mature plants benefit from supplemental watering during extended dry periods. Since most landscape plants prefer well-drained soil, Allen recommends checking soil moisture regularly after planting. A moisture meter can help prevent both overwatering and underwatering.

Consider the Texas sun: Garden center tags that recommend “full sun” may not account for the intensity of a North Texas summer.

While most sun-loving plants still need at least six hours of direct sunlight each day, Allen suggests providing afternoon shade whenever possible to reduce heat stress.

Mulch makes a difference: Adding mulch helps retain soil moisture, regulate soil temperatures and suppress weeds.

Natural mulches, such as cedar or pine bark, are preferred. Apply about 3 inches of mulch around plants, but keep it 3 to 4 inches away from tree trunks to help prevent rot. Rock and plastic mulches tend to trap heat and can make soil temperatures even higher during summer.

Top plant picks for North Texas: Allen recommends the following Texas Superstar, native and adapted plants for landscapes throughout Denton County:

Mystic Spires Blue Salvia

Perennial Hibiscus

Rose of Sharon

Trailing Lantana

Turk’s Cap

Purple Coneflower

Flame Acanthus

‘John Fanick’ Phlox

‘Henry Duelberg’ Salvia

Gaura

Heartleaf Skullcap

Rock Rose

Texas Bluestar

‘Dark Towers’ Beardtongue

Bluebeard

American Beautyberry

By selecting plants that are well-suited for North Texas and following a few simple gardening practices, you can enjoy colorful, healthy landscapes even during the hottest months of the year.

Happy Gardening!