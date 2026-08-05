Large home in Highland Village catches fire

A three-story home in Highland Village caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m. the Highland Village Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a large home on Edgewater Drive, located near the shore of the Hickory Creek arm of Lewisville Lake.

According to a dispatch call, smoke was reportedly seen coming from the house.

The fire increased in severity after crews from Highland Village arrived, so Lewisville FD, Lake Cities FD and Flower Mound FD all sent reinforcements.

Dispatch call information revealed the first crews nearly ran out of water as the reinforcements arrived.

According to officials, the residents were not home at the time of the fire, and there were no pets.

Dispatch information indicates the blaze was controlled around 4:30 p.m.

Highland Village’s fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.