WATCH: Flower Mound church uses ‘goatscaping’ to prepare new building

About 200 goats were seen roaming the brush along Garden Ridge Blvd. in Flower Mound. They hadn’t chewed through a fence and escaped from a local pasture – they were there on business.

Church of the Resurrection in Flower Mound will soon move into a new home at 2120 Garden Ridge Blvd. in Flower Mound, and needed help clearing out some of the brush.

They called a goatscaping company out of Mineral Wells, which made the trek out to Flower Mound property and released nearly 200 goats on the property around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Families of the congregation came out to watch the goats work. Some donned shirts with a picture of a goat on it and the words, “Goat Fest 2026.”

Reverend Dr. Stephen Lake credited member Peggy Durrett for coming up with the goatscaping idea and organizing the event.

“She has a real green thumb and knows a lot about clearing brush and weeds, and this has ended up being the most cost-effective model,” he said. “But it’s also an amazing event – we invited everyone and made a party out of it.”

The goatscaping company also set up a little petting zoo for the kids that came to the event.

A new building is a big step for the congregation, which previously held service at Faith Lutheran Church.

Father Steve, originally from Chicago, said the goatscaping event is a very Flower Mound-style way to celebrate the milestone.

“We’ve been really blessed by this – it’s got beautiful open space and we’re doing a lot of renovations inside, too, but it’s just fantastic and the church is so excited,” he said. “And the goatscaping really combines the best of Texas farming and ministry.”

According to Dr. Lake, the goats are expected to clear out some poison ivy and other underbrush that could pose issues for anyone that might wander into the wooded area.

However, the goatscaping will also clear up space around a trail the church hopes to use as a walking and prayer trail with a park bench.

The chew crew is expected to work for about a day, but if the goats get too full, they’ll spend the night and finish the job in the morning.

The move coincides with the church’s 20-year anniversary of meeting. While Dr. Lake has only been there for about two years, he knows how big of a deal it is.

“This is the best anniversary gift from God you can possibly ask for – to get a property we really love,” he said.

Church of the Resurrection hopes to fully move into the new building in the fall of this year, but Father Steve is already excited to invite the community to the new space.