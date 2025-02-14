Here’s who filed for local elections

The filing period for local municipal and school board seats ended at 5 p.m. Friday.
Here’s who filed for the May 3, 2025 elections in southern Denton County:
Argyle
Mayor: Chad Sheddy, Ron Schmidt
Place 2: Martin Brading, Jeffrey Castellanos
Place 4: Robert Hart, Casey Stewart (i)
Bartonville
Place 1: Jim Roberts (i), Randy VanAlstyne
Place 3: Clay Sams (i)
Place 5: Margie Arens (i)
Copper Canyon
Mayor: Jeffrey Mayer, Ron Robertson (i)
Place 2: Victoria Hubbard
Place 3 (1 year special election): Paula Castillo, David Gibson (i)
Place 4: Dale Andrews (i), Shawn Gaudet, Janae Newton
Double Oak
Mayor: Patrick Johnson (i)
Two Council Seats: Mike Gwartney (i), Pat Wellen (i)
Flower Mound
Place 1: Adam Schiestel (i)
Place 3: Justin DeFillippo, Brian Taylor (i)
Highland Village
Place 3: Kevin Cox (i)
Place 5: Rhonda Hurst (i)
Place 7: Brian Fiorenza (i)
Northlake
Place 4: Roger Sessions (i)
Place 5: Maryl Lorencz (i)
Place 6: Argel Flores, Josh Pezzuto
Argyle ISD
Place 6: Matt Slaton (i)
Place 7: Josh Westrom (i)
Denton ISD
Place 3: Julie Greenawalt, Tanya Wright
Place 4: Buddy Dunworth
Place 5: Phylicia Anderson, Charles Stafford (i)
Lewisville ISD
Single-member District 2: Katherine Sells (i)
Single-member District 3: Jenny Proznik (i)
At-Large Place 7: Ryan Echols, Sheila Taylor (i), Trista Willeford
Lewisville ISD is currently transitioning to a new board format, with five single-member districts and two at-large seats.
Northwest ISD
Place 3: Jeff Dearing, Joe Washam
Place 4: Judy Copp (i)
Voting
All elections in Denton County are overseen by the Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Drive, Suite A101 in Denton. Questions about early voting via mail (absentee) or in-person, specific voter identification information or restrictions are available at: [email protected] or by phone at 940-349-3200.
All voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification; visit: www.votetexas.gov for specifics. Examples of acceptable forms of ID include: driver’s license; election ID certificate; DPS Texas personal ID card; concealed/open-carry handgun license; U.S. Military ID card; U.S. citizenship certificate; or U.S. Passport. All forms of ID may not have expired over 60-days.
Most answers to questions about upcoming elections can be found at: www.votedenton.gov.