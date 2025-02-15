Barton: A tale of two cold fronts

Question: What’s the difference between a Canadian Front and a Polar Front?

Answer: About 20 degrees.

We will feel the differences between those two fronts here in Denton County in the next five days.

Saturday evening, a Canadian airmass, originating in the McKensie River Valley of western Canada, will break south through the Rockies into North Texas. We can expect blustery north winds, temperatures dropping into the 20’s and wind chills into the teens.

On Tuesday, a temporary weakness in the Polar Vortex will allow a much colder Polar airmass to leak southward, east of the Rockies into North Texas. Expect bitterly cold north winds, temperatures plummeting into the teens and wind chills in the single digits to near zero Wednesday morning.

Temperatures across North Texas will drop below freezing Tuesday afternoon and probably won’t get above freezing again until midday Thursday, a period of about 36 hours.

The good news here is that both fronts are likely to come and go without any major precipitation.