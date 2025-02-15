Chris Janson to headline Flower Mound’s Independence Fest

Multi-platinum country artist Chris Janson has been announced as the headliner for Flower Mound’s Independence Fest 2025, set for Friday, July 4 at Bakersfield Park.

Known for hits like “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink,” and “Good Vibes,” Janson, a Grand Ole Opry member, is celebrated for his high-energy performances and chart-topping singles.

The annual Independence Fest kicks off in the morning with the Children’s Parade leading to Leonard and Helen Johns Park (1800 Timber Creek Rd.), where families can enjoy kids’ activities, face painting, live entertainment, and free hot dogs provided by the Summit Club of Flower Mound.

The celebration continues at Bakersfield Park (1201 Duncan Ln.) with live music, food trucks, vendor booths, a car show, and a Kids’ Zone presented by CoServ.

The night concludes with a fireworks spectacular, sponsored by Kelley Family McDonald’s.

Thanks to community sponsors, Independence Fest remains free to attend, drawing tens of thousands of visitors annually. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship or vendor opportunities can find more details at www.flowermound.gov/festival.