Justin calls special election

The city of Justin announced Friday that in addition to its General Election for three places on the City Council, it has called a special election for residents to vote on several charter amendments.

Propositions include lengthening City Council terms from two to three years, limiting council members to three total terms instead of four, and requiring candidates be registered voters. Other propositions involve council members’ conflict of interest, the process of filling a vacancy on council, requirements of the city manager and city secretary, and the creation of a Board of Ethics.

Click here to see all the propositions that will be on Justin residents’ ballots on May 3, 2025.