Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our February 2025 print issue.

Los Caminos Modern Cocina, a Mexican restaurant, is now open at 880 International Pkwy, Flower Mound.

Discover Strength, a fitness studio, is now open at 2660 FM 407 E. #200, Bartonville.

Code 58 Venezuelan Restaurant is now open in the former I Heart Mac & Cheese space at 2250 Justin Rd. #112, Highland Village.

Prestige Nail Studio is now open in the Argyle Neighborhood Shops at 125 FM 407 #106, Argyle.

Gyro & Grill, a Mediterranean restaurant, is now open in the former Vanellie’s Bakeshop space at 1242 FM 407, Northlake.

DivaDance is now offering dance classes for adults at Shine Fitness, 870 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.

Plaid Fox, a consignment store, is expected to open on February 15 at 5801 Long Prairie Rd. #740, Flower Mound.

Tumbles FloMo, offering gym classes for children, is expected to open this month at 1121 Flower Mound Rd. #520, Flower Mound.

Casa Mia, a Tex-Mex restaurant at 3501 FM 407 E. #700, Bartonville, has rebranded under new ownership as Calles de Mexico Taco Shop.

FAC Aesthetics has relocated to the Argyle Neighborhood Shops at 125 FM 407 #200, Argyle.

Supreme Boil Cajun Seafood will fill the former Z Grill & Tap space at 2321 Cross Timbers Rd. #413, Flower Mound. An opening date has not been announced.

The Learning Experience, a childcare center, is expected to open this fall at 8761 Hwy 377 S., Argyle.

Adventure Kids Playcare Flower Mound at 690 Parker Square Rd. has closed its doors on January 25 after nearly 21 years.

Ivybrook Academy, a preschool, has closed its doors at 3917 Long Prairie Rd. #130, Flower Mound.

Craft Pies Pizza Company has closed its doors at 2451 Lakeside Pkwy. #100, Flower Mound.

Market by Macy’s department store is expected to close its doors by this spring at 6101 Long Prairie Rd. #500, Flower Mound.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.