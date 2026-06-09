Tanger Outlets plans soccer-themed sales event

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup right around the corner, Tanger Outlets announced it will join in on the festivities with a sale and soccer-themed activities.

The shopping center at the southern edge of Denton County will host a soccer-themed event Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

According to a press release from Tanger, guests can get into the soccer mood with an oversized inflatable soccer goal, enjoy photo opportunities, relax in soccer-themed lounge areas and showcase their team spirit with a soccer socks tie-dye station.

It will be a free event that will also include mocktails, music, games, face painting, prizes and more.

“The city is buzzing with soccer excitement, and Tanger Outlets welcomes local shoppers and visiting fans from a round the world to celebrate in style,” said the center in a press release. “Festivities will include immersive soccer-inspired experiences, exclusive retailer offers and fun giveaways for the whole family.”

According to Tanger, top brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Old Navy, Levi’s and Michael Kors will offer special bonus deals for event attendees.