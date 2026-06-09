Argyle police ‘quack’ the case of the stuck ducklings

A community effort in Argyle Monday morning helped reunite a trio of ducklings with their family.

When officer Jeremy Rogers clocked in to his shift with Argyle PD, he likely wouldn’t have thought saving a few ducklings would have been a call in which he would have had to respond.

However, in true southern Denton County fashion, the Argyle officer found himself in just that situation.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Rogers responded to a report of three ducklings stuck in a storm drain in the 5T Ranch residential community in Argyle.

In a video from the event, Rogers helped lift up the drain covers to find the ducklings, which were huddled together in the drain.

With the help of a neighbor and her pool net, the three ducklings were lifted out of the drain one-by-one.

Once the final duckling was lifted out of the drain, the surrounding onlookers cheered the pair on for their rescue efforts.

The ducklings were released and quickly scurried off to reunite with their family.

“Sometimes our duties involve more than just call answering and traffic enforcement,” said Argyle PD in a post to social media. “And we’re never ones to duck our responsibility to serve in whatever way we are asked to.”